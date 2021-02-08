HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $346.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.91.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

