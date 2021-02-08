Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.64 million, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

