Harvest Management LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harvest Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,346. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average is $457.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

