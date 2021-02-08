Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

