Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. CX Institutional raised its position in Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 25.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $58.03 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.