Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $327.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.53 and a 200-day moving average of $292.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

