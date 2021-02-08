Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 4,079 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

SJM opened at $114.46 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

