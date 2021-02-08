Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.