Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 600 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $265.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average of $204.29. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

