Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,122 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,807 shares of company stock worth $1,379,049. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

