Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.