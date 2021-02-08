Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,334 shares of company stock valued at $21,624,161. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.