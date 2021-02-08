Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

