GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 598 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.