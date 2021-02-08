GW Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of GWPH opened at $214.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,436,784 shares of company stock worth $15,802,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

