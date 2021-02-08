GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $220.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.36.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $214.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $217.50.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 64,308 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $643,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,126.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,436,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.