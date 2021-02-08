Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $12,207,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,530,280 shares in the company, valued at $401,606,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,275 shares in the company, valued at $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 680,275 shares of company stock worth $107,431,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $162.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

