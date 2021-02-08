Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stake Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,972 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.