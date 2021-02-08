Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

