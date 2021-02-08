Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after buying an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.48. 206,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,950,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.