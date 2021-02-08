Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 166,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,287,000. Brightworth increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,279. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

