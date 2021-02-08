Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 772 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,237. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

