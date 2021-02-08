Grove Bank & Trust Buys 482 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,167. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.68, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

