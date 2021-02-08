Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 794 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,587. The stock has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

