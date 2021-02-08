Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 10,623 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $15,549,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $127.78 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

