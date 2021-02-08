Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.43 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

