Grimes & Company Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JHMM opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

