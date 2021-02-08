Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

