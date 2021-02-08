Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 3,360 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

EMR stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

