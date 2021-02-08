GridCoin Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $16,749.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.