Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $840.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.62), with a volume of 109004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

GHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 839 ($10.96) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 740.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £260.91 million and a P/E ratio of -96.47.

In other Gresham House news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

