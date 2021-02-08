Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 3,270 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $213.49 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

