Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 3,270 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $213.49 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
