Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GHL opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

