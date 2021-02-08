Gratus Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.05 and a 200 day moving average of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

