Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,983. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

