Gratus Capital LLC Has $14.23 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises 1.9% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 151,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,920,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,549,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,492. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

