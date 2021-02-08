Gratus Capital LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Monday. 2,357,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

