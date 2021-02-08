Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.30. 13,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,912. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

