GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock worth $297,054,365 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.