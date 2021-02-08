Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,908,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.53 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

