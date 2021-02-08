Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $451.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

