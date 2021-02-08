Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $293,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,930 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,415,000.

EWW opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

