Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $231,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 136,436 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP opened at $30.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

