Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $789,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

