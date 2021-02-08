Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $11.70 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

BAB stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

