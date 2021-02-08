Gold Resource Co. (GORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0033.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

