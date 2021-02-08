GoByte Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $184,679.89 and $965.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013327 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,309,329 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

