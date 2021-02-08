GoByte (GBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,301.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $163,838.53 and approximately $5,301.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 249.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,304,078 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

