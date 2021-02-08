Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $182,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $23.47.

