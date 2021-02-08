Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.05 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.05 EPS.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

